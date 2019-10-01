As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Blume Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $367,500; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Lowered Its Viacom New (VIAB) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 45,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 194,336 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77M, down from 240,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 2.84M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 19/05/2018 – Review & Preview Follow-Up — A Return Visit to Earlier Stories: Without Viacom, CBS Could Soar — Barron’s; 02/04/2018 – The bid is below Viacom’s current market valuation, indicating tough negotiations lie ahead; 09/04/2018 – CBS INVESTOR SAYS VIACOM DEAL NOT `OPTIMAL’ IN LETTER TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.43 BLN IN QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Viacom Makes Counter-Proposal to CBS Offer; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 03/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CBS, VIAB, TSLA, FOXA, SPOT, BA, WMT & more; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING THAT THE BALANCE OF EQUITIES FAVORS DENYING CBS REQUEST FOR A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Media Networks Revenue $2.43 Billion; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 48,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 12.35M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP COMMODITY HEAD ED MORSE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/05/2018 – BNN: SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $310.06 million for 7.88 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 10,402 shares to 31,522 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 189,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,310 shares, and has risen its stake in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,725 shares to 199,144 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan by 11,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,913 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).