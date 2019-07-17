As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Welch Capital Partners Has Decreased by $5.18 Million Its Holding; Eventide Asset Management Upped Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake by $24.21 Million

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 66.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 71,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.53 million, up from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $384.24. About 285,299 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 134,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, down from 217,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 15.34M shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT DISCLOSES DEPARTURES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 27/04/2018 – Citi Community Development and Grounded Solutions Network Announce the Creation of the National Community Land Trust; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Gender Pay Gap Wider Than Some Rivals; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 28,100 shares to 359,900 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Instructure Inc by 290,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,000 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).