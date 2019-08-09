As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Utah Retirement Systems Lowered Position; Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Value Declined While Donaldson Capital Management Lifted Holding by $959,739

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 2,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 111,665 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.59 million, up from 109,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 30/04/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 18,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 447,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86M, down from 466,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 13.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 20/03/2018 – CITIGROUP’S COMMODITIES STRATEGIST TRACY LIAO SPEAKS IN PERTH; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q EPS $1.68

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.49B for 8.38 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth reported 12,300 shares stake. Sadoff Management Lc has 3.27% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 612,866 shares. Advisors Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 267,232 shares. Parkside Bank Trust accumulated 3,303 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd owns 4,647 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Capwealth Advsr reported 331,075 shares. California-based Check Management Ca has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 62 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lifeplan Grp owns 172 shares. Usca Ria accumulated 41,782 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 73.40 million shares. B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt holds 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 21,875 shares. North Star Invest, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,785 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Citigroup Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: I’m More Optimistic Than Before – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Monday’s Market Minute: Earnings Season Kick-Off! – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,551 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $168.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 8,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,431 shares to 372,204 shares, valued at $30.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 8,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,660 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).