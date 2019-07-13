As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Terril Brothers Has Raised Its Position by $1.39 Million; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Cut Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake as Share Value Declined

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 97,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 239,410 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79M, down from 337,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.68 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 22,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 326,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, up from 304,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – Citigroup has leading positions in low-risk businesses that serve global corporations like cash management, payments and receivables processing, and payroll, ValueAct said; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 89,905 shares to 115,519 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 26.69 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 41.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.81 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 to enter offshore oil export race – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Woodlands chemical co. to partner with Qatar on $8B Gulf Coast project – Houston Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 11,773 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability owns 15,353 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Markston International Ltd holds 74,025 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Company Il owns 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,265 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Apriem Advisors reported 2,406 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Comm, a Washington-based fund reported 100 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 35,328 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited invested in 4,844 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 287,643 shares. Somerset Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,330 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Gradient Invs Llc has invested 0.49% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). D E Shaw & invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Town Country Bankshares Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co holds 0.81% or 17,880 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Cap Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 38,873 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot LP holds 55,407 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated reported 213,573 shares. Td Asset Incorporated reported 827,882 shares. Whittier holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 218,876 shares. Oakbrook Limited has invested 0.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd invested in 0.07% or 163,802 shares. Stieven Advsrs LP accumulated 350,200 shares or 3.98% of the stock. Farmers Bancshares stated it has 546 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.45 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,062 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 476,143 shares stake. Cypress Cap Lc (Wy) reported 45 shares. Jane Street Ltd Llc holds 823,812 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 0.87% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 252,342 are held by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky.