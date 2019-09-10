As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Tctc Holdings Has Upped Holding by $347,510; Zimmer Partners LP Stake In Nextera Energy (NEE) Was Has Boosted

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1926.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 167,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 175,940 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.01M, up from 8,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $216.71. About 1.78 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 5,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 19,030 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 13,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.92. About 13.31 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fintech Banker Rahul Singla Said to Join Citigroup; 13/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 20/03/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 25/05/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi May Inflation Expectations (Table)

