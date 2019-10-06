As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Shareholder White Elm Capital Has Trimmed Position; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Share Price Declined, Moors & Cabot Decreased Its Stake

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 51.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 11,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 10,246 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $900,000, down from 21,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $94.14. About 904,006 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 225,430 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.79M, down from 255,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 11.02 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – EXPECTING TRADE SKIRMISHES, NOT TRADE WAR: CITI’S BUITER; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP TO ISSUE PRIVATE LABEL CARD FOR LL BEAN THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN EUROPE ARE BASF, EVK, AKE, LXS AND DSM

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $539.35M for 14.44 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $155,351 activity.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28,802 shares to 31,002 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 18,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44B for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 20,201 shares to 345,093 shares, valued at $12.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 2,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.