As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Welch Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.18 Million; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Value Declined, Orleans Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 645,233 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 134,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, down from 217,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.36 million shares traded or 16.47% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Italy’s crisis to dominate; German jobless data; Euro zone business morale; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Alcoa, Apple, BofA, Beyond Meat, Citigroup, 3M, Nike, Slack, Square, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,303 shares. Wellington Shields & Comm Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.46% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Victory Inc holds 799,481 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Chou Inc invested 3.42% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pictet North America Advsr Sa has invested 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Legal General Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 14.47M shares. The New Jersey-based Princeton Strategies Group Inc Llc has invested 0.2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fosun Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,000 shares. Pinnacle invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stillwater Ltd Llc accumulated 14,407 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Welch Capital Prtn Ltd Company New York holds 2.84% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 134,083 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Lc accumulated 170,976 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 323,872 were reported by Massachusetts Svcs Comm Ma. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 1,039 shares. Barbara Oil Comm holds 5,000 shares. Hemenway Co Limited Liability Company owns 11,332 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Foothills Asset has 2.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Girard Prtn stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Westchester Capital Mngmt holds 36,876 shares or 3.94% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Lc owns 2,219 shares. Haverford owns 343,327 shares. New York-based Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.9% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First United Natl Bank Tru stated it has 7,170 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.28% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 178,403 shares. Harvey Invest Limited Co holds 0.06% or 1,308 shares in its portfolio.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21,550 shares to 40,365 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consider Becton, Dickinson As Bard Deal Drives Value – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson beats by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BD Announces Early Tender Results – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Closes Out Its Fiscal Year With a Bang – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.53 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.