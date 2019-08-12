As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Eulav Asset Management Has Lowered by $1.79 Million Its Stake; 13D Management Boosted Holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by $862,215

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 57,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $64.07. About 11.06 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 15/05/2018 – PRADA 1913.HK : CITI DOWNGRADES TO “SELL” FROM “NEUTRAL”, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$36.0 FROM HK$32.0; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 30,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22 million, up from 28,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $10 during the last trading session, reaching $807.9. About 296,168 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle Investors Are Biting Off More Than They Can Chew — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle 1st-quarter restaurant sales top estimates

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corporation has 914 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 5,840 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 3,778 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Parkside Retail Bank And Trust has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Paragon Cap Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 20 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 15,176 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 3,574 shares. 7,992 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt. Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Westpac Bk Corp reported 11,073 shares. Shellback Capital LP holds 0.62% or 7,339 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.01% stake. Maplelane Ltd has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.05 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everbridge Inc by 5,700 shares to 38,100 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $348,343 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 51,791 shares. Yorktown Research has 36,600 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Bb&T has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Optimum Investment Advsr reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jane Street Gru Limited Company owns 823,812 shares. Hbk Invs Lp has 0.38% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 467,101 shares. 266,285 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co. Boston Advsr Llc owns 18,354 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 32,452 shares stake. Rench Wealth has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). One Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 41,616 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 67,573 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.64% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Natixis reported 1.06M shares stake. Montag A & Assoc Inc invested in 0.04% or 6,549 shares.