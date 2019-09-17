As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.93 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose While Pacifica Capital Investments Has Decreased Its Position

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 27,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 303,531 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.26 million, down from 331,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $69.83. About 10.59 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 25/05/2018 – UK short-run inflation expectations rise for first time since Oct – Citi/YouGov; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 35,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 479,123 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.17M, down from 514,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.42. About 4.31 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 30/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Starbucks’ ‘Woke’ Racial Bias Training; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oarsman Cap reported 78,459 shares. Ipg Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 13,685 shares. Pension Service has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hilltop Inc owns 8,067 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 51 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com stated it has 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Adage Cap Prtnrs Gp Ltd reported 0.61% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Burt Wealth accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Homrich Berg owns 7,439 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Management Llc invested in 63 shares. Murphy Capital reported 0.36% stake. Moreover, Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Enterprise Service Corp holds 0.03% or 1,676 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research owns 695,248 shares. Mariner Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.82 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $699.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,671 shares to 177,675 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Home Ln Mtg Corp Div (FMCKL) by 151,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.94 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Wealth Advisors holds 24,707 shares. 3,585 were reported by Oakworth. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.84% or 959,536 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated holds 0.22% or 45,220 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Finance In has 0.99% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 14,568 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Toronto Dominion Bank has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gideon Capital holds 7,857 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Acropolis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 6,136 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. De Burlo Gru has invested 3.56% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). New Jersey-based Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd has invested 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Rice Hall James And Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).