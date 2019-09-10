As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Sentinel Trust Company Lba Cut Holding by $2.28 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Puzo Michael J Upped Stake by $694,200 as Shares Declined

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $16 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.35. About 1.72M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Ari Levy: SCOOP: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care…; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business; 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be; 24/05/2018 – Amazon: Meet Instacart, Its ‘Main Competitor’ in Groceries — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Board Expected to Support Bezos at Shareholder Meeting (Video)

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 36,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 41,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 13.42 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 25/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 11/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day May 11; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/05/2018 – Citigroup Seizes Top Muni Underwriting Slot During Busy April

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.36 billion for 8.69 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Upsizing of Credit Facility to Approximately C$360 Million (US$280 Million) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup (C) CFO: FICC, Equities Trading Revenue Likely to be Down YOY, Sees Net Interest Revenue Increasing 3%-4% – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $367.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Etf (EFA) by 164,649 shares to 240,603 shares, valued at $15.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Dallas Secs owns 0.42% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,345 shares. Principal Financial Gp invested in 0.22% or 3.81M shares. Raymond James & Associate has 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.45 million shares. Cambridge Tru Company has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Blume Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 48,043 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Savings Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Country Trust Bancorporation accumulated 248 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset holds 766,772 shares. One Trading Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 257,750 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability has 3,219 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cambiar Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Motco invested in 0.01% or 1,197 shares. Arga Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.64% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft The New Safe Haven Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Amazon Ready to Take on Stitch Fix? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,520 shares to 62,226 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,790 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt holds 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 740 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 17 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dubuque National Bank And Trust owns 1,374 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Zacks Invest Management reported 21,400 shares. Diversified Trust invested in 0.28% or 3,265 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,400 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,989 shares. The Virginia-based Godsey & Gibb Associate has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 808 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,206 shares. Moreover, Summit Financial Strategies has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 323 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 5,267 shares. Northcoast Asset Lc accumulated 1.86% or 15,923 shares. 26,219 are owned by Tikvah Mgmt Limited Liability.