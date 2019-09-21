As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Sadoff Investment Management Upped Position by $591,360; Archon Partners Has Lifted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $1.36 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 8,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 621,314 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 612,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01M shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.90 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Book Value $71.67/Share; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 252,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.93 million, up from 223,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25 million shares traded or 51.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 05/04/2018 – WITHIN WHOLESALE DIVISION, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES TOLD STAFF OF SEVERAL DOZEN LAYOFFS IN ITS MARKETS DIVISION – WSJ, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Bitfinex Said to Find Bank in Puerto Rico After Wells Fargo Exit; 16/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $53; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo selling East Bay land zoned for hundreds of apartments; 18/05/2018 – Best of the Week: Cetera, Wells Fargo, Holy Advice — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,378 shares to 261,759 shares, valued at $29.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,601 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intelsat target boosted on C-band order – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup dismisses analysts globally amid trading unit cuts – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gladius Mngmt Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,079 shares. Next Fincl Gru Incorporated invested in 14,971 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.16% or 810,171 shares. Massachusetts Ma stated it has 0.96% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Duncker Streett & holds 0.11% or 7,316 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mgmt Lc reported 12,100 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 1.25M shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl reported 0.23% stake. Finemark Bank & invested in 0.6% or 153,548 shares. National Pension Service reported 2.64 million shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Gmt Cap invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mariner Limited holds 0.06% or 67,182 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1.59 million shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt Inc holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 154,861 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 410,711 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Stocks We’re Watching Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “By the numbers: The Triangle’s biggest banks of 2019 – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “CryptoCorner: Wells Fargo (NYSE: $WFC) to Create Digital Currency for Internal Settlements, Binance Invests in First Chinese Company, BitPay to Support ETH Payments – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “11 Most Aggressively Shorted Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: September 19, 2019.