As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Prospector Partners Boosted Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Holder Capstone Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position by $1.51 Million

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 32.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 25,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 53,134 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 78,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 5.78M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 122,819 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, up from 111,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 7.65M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 03/05/2018 – China’s globe-spanning infrastructure plan may have risks, but Citi sees big opportunities; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war,’ says Citigroup economist

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 17,000 shares to 22,900 shares, valued at $26.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK) by 53,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (Put) (NYSE:JWN).

