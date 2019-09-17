As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Kbc Group Nv Has Boosted Its Stake by $662,690; Congress Asset Management Company Decreased Stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) as Stock Declined

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 9,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.51M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.17. About 4.81M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options on table to find his replacement; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: FROTH IN OIL PRICE WILL COME OFF; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN EUROPE ARE BASF, EVK, AKE, LXS AND DSM; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 62,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.84 million, down from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 981,028 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.24 million for 15.15 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured expert Kevin Matras highlights: J. M. Smucker, SS&C Technologies, Fifth Third, Equinix and WEX – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Releases Salentica Engageâ„¢ for Financial Advisors on Microsoft AppSource – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

