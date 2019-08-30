As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Focused Wealth Management Has Upped Holding by $559,302; Private Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $301,227

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 5.86M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – CITI NAMES PARR, ARVESCHOUG AS CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL COMMS GROUP; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 13/03/2018 – FANNIE MAE – THE SALE OF REPERFORMING LOANS IS BEING MARKETED IN COLLABORATION WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 7 (Table); 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUES OF $1.1 BLN INCREASED 38%

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 1.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,555 shares to 4,014 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 7,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,936 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Assocs holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 12,178 shares. 22,729 were accumulated by Tillar. Teewinot Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 266,992 shares. Ssi Inv Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 8,200 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 8,140 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl reported 25.34M shares. Moreover, Cooperman Leon G has 2.91% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 765,600 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company accumulated 84,439 shares. Staley Cap Advisers accumulated 0.35% or 76,740 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw owns 9,017 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Clal Insur Enterprises Hldgs Limited accumulated 267,970 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Narwhal Management owns 135,486 shares. Profund Limited Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 59,585 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Canopy Growth, worldâ€™s largest pot company, lost $1 billion in three months – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Will Bank of America Stock Dip Below Book Value Now? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge holds 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 114,199 shares. Cove Street Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brouwer Janachowski Llc owns 2,840 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cambridge Tru owns 0.57% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 77,674 shares. Hartford Mgmt Incorporated holds 36,008 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt has invested 0.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fukoku Mutual Life owns 134,636 shares. Longer reported 20,285 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 10.33M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corporation has 0.47% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc reported 90,982 shares stake. First National Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 194,415 shares. Essex Fin Services has 26,720 shares. Tiemann Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,377 shares or 0.6% of the stock.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.