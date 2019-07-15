As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Chilton Capital Management Has Upped by $355,322 Its Stake; Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Holding Held by Credit Agricole S A

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 5,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,427 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 73,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 22.20M shares traded or 68.41% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 11/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day May 11; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23; 25/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO BHGE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 25/05/2018 – U.K. LONG-TERM CPI EXPECTATIONS RISE TO 3.2%: CITIGROUP

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 82.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 414,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 914,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 5.44M shares traded or 2.09% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s $35 Billion Error Boosted Eurex’s Coffers by 55%; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK CHIEF ECONOMIST PETER HOOPER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 16/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS CORP DDD.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Deutsche Bank fired 300 U.S.-based investment bankers on Wednesday; 10/04/2018 – Lannett at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – TERNA TRN.Ml : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4.7 EUROS FROM 4.6 EUROS; 24/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Cuts Fail to Inspire as Sewing Speeds Up Overhaul; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Lc has invested 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). At Commercial Bank has invested 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Van Eck Associates, a New York-based fund reported 73,816 shares. Motco holds 0.01% or 1,197 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 10,609 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of accumulated 576,328 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Axa holds 873,728 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America has 2.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,026 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 54,765 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Terril Brothers Incorporated has invested 6.42% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). American Fincl Incorporated has 715,000 shares for 3.93% of their portfolio.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 20,690 shares to 31,462 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 30,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,941 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 159,238 shares to 47,073 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 33,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).