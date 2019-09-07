As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Burney Co Trimmed Its Holding; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Raised Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Holding by $338,120 as Stock Price Rose

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 61,438 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 59,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30 million shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance

Burney Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 24,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 92,223 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 116,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 28/03/2018 – Citi appoints Cecilia Ronan as new Irish head; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO HIRE CITI TRADER NAON FOR HIGH-GRADE CREDIT; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net $4.6B; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 17,769 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0.43% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2.47 million shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc reported 2,797 shares. 20,942 are owned by Brookmont Mgmt. Savant Capital Lc holds 5,386 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 54,523 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Co. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Communication Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.52% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 12,839 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability has invested 3.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Eastern Bankshares stated it has 80,090 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 0.95% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stifel Fincl owns 1.12M shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Jacobs & Ca reported 52,822 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 2,977 shares. Cullinan Assocs invested in 14,146 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell Technology Selected for PetroChina Guangdong Integrated Petrochemicals Facility – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,549 shares to 53,481 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,327 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh holds 15,180 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 18,981 shares. Ci Investments reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.27M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Live Your Vision Limited Company reported 24 shares stake. Shell Asset Mngmt Company invested in 0.34% or 246,987 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 5,005 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Telemus Limited Liability owns 15,535 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Citizens Northern has invested 1.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership has 87,335 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc holds 7,150 shares. Tillar invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fin Services Corporation has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 148,200 were reported by Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VC Deals: Tyson Continues Plant-Based Meat Investments – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Stocks Will Be Safe Havens in Tumultuous Times – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.