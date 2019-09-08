As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Cut Position; Canyon Capital Advisors Raised Position in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) as Shares Rose

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 13,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 406,735 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.31 million, down from 419,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 05/03/2018 – U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Banking One of Top Three Most Used Apps by Americans, 2018 Citi Mobile Banking Study Reveals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 25/05/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi May Inflation Expectations (Table)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 1.16M shares traded or 45.37% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34B for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 0.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12.43 million shares. Trustco Bank & Trust N Y accumulated 5,178 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Milestone Group Inc Incorporated holds 5,247 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sterneck Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.98% or 18,038 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As reported 1.53 million shares. Guardian Inv Mgmt owns 1.59% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 29,450 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 70,603 shares. Ameritas Investment holds 0.12% or 42,145 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 0.22% stake. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 9,567 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,269 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited reported 51,791 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated has 10,252 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 1.45% or 6.79M shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co invested 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn) by 30.60 million shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.99M shares, and cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).