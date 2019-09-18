As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Shareholder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Cut by $17.78 Million Its Stake; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Has Cut by $1.13 Million

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 254,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 2.80 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196.08 million, down from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 10.92 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 28/03/2018 – Citi appoints Cecilia Ronan as new Irish head; 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 19,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 219,780 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.63M, down from 239,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 396,088 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 393,930 are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Com. Bragg Financial Inc reported 5,979 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 53,548 shares. Franklin Resource owns 678,995 shares. 4,866 were reported by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Elizabeth Park Cap reported 263,118 shares or 6.19% of all its holdings. Next Grp holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Prtnrs Incorporated stated it has 4.31% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated has 0.94% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 155,218 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancshares has 0.1% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 224,625 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4,600 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested in 17,919 shares. 11,811 are held by Green Square Ltd Liability Corp.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.35M for 10.62 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 5,184 shares to 245,701 shares, valued at $20.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 5,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors Cabot Incorporated invested 0.53% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ent Finance has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sanders Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10.35M shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Apriem Advsr holds 0.13% or 6,073 shares. Ima Wealth holds 51 shares. Hm Payson & has 0.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Washington Trust Com reported 0.02% stake. Convergence Prns Limited Com has 1.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 75,630 shares. 2.14M are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 3.16 million shares or 0.58% of the stock. Permit Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.14% or 69,000 shares. Everence Mngmt stated it has 0.55% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,682 shares stake. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 32,727 shares. Schwerin Boyle Management Inc invested 1.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 400,000 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $39.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).