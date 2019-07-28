As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Spears Abacus Advisors Has Lowered Position; Adelante Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Prologis (PLD) by $5.35 Million

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital, Tier 1 Cap Ratio Substantially Unaffected by Redemption; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Catherine Mann on Her New Role at Citigroup (Video); 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 75,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.41M, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 1.62 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura accumulated 93,125 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com accumulated 120,617 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.12% stake. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 5.94M shares. Waterfront Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 1.26% or 120,000 shares. Zacks Mngmt stated it has 488,985 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 11,580 shares stake. Synovus Fincl Corporation has 7,952 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bamco Incorporated Ny reported 219,300 shares. Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 13,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.12% or 16,627 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 527,424 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $53.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 27,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,342 shares to 183,362 shares, valued at $34.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 170,671 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 71,672 shares. Axa owns 873,728 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.87% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 173,518 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 20,195 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 125,944 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 156,854 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Management New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,206 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 11,912 shares. Meyer Handelman Company invested in 48,486 shares. Minneapolis Port Mngmt Limited Com owns 466,628 shares for 4.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Llc has 0.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.04M shares. Marathon Trading Invest Management Lc owns 0.27% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 36,623 shares.