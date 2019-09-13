As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Schneider Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $3.55 Million; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lifted Its Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) by $5.71 Million

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 50,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 461,829 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.34 million, down from 512,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $70.14. About 10.83 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi Survey; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 21/05/2018 – CITI RETAIL SERVICES & SEARS HOLDINGS REPORT EXTENDED RELATIONS; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit tops estimates on consumer banking strength; 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO) by 66.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 571,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.94% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.25 million, up from 859,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $445.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 263,744 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Systemwide Same-Store Sales Flat; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 11c; 23/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Richardson, TX; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in La Quinta, CA; 12/03/2018 – Best-Seller Signature Tostadas Return to El Pollo Loco; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 System-Wide Same-Restuarant Sales Flat; 09/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO SEES FY PROFORMA EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 73C

More notable recent El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Del Taco (TACO) Said to Mull Sale – Source – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “El Pollo Loco Fires Up $5 Combos Menu with New Offerings – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on May 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Factors That Underscore RH’s Impressive Growth Prospects – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abm Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 247,728 shares to 523,820 shares, valued at $20.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 27,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Grp invested in 0.02% or 983 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Ancora Advisors Llc stated it has 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 944,892 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Ci Investments owns 1.69 million shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Chicago Equity Prns Lc holds 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 10,700 shares. 87,808 are owned by Parsec Financial Mgmt. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.78% or 2.49M shares. Pitcairn holds 0.39% or 55,173 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.67% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 56,409 are held by Argent Tru. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1.65M were accumulated by Dnb Asset As. Prudential Public Limited holds 1.41% or 6.57 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.86 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 20,000 shares to 152,324 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 131,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.