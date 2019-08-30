As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Qv Investors Lifted Its Holding; Fiera Capital Decreased Its Magna Intl (MGA) Holding by $6.79 Million; Market Value Declined

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 141,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 2.66 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.68M, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 484,260 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 13,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 620,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60M, up from 607,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 7.58M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 05/03/2018 – Citi Economic Surprise Comparison by Region; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to leadership positions on the Board of Directors of STRIVE International; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup Adopts Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard ASU No. 2014-09 as of Jan. 1; 25/04/2018 – Beach Energy Target Cut 4.2% to A$1.14/Share by Citi; 22/03/2018 – MERLON IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP FOR SALE OF EL FAYUM STAKE; 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,717 shares to 310,002 shares, valued at $38.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 121,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magna International declares $0.365 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Posts 2018 Annual Report NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Magna International Inc. (MGA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Introduces FreeForm Seat Trim Technology NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Advsr owns 19,080 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Oarsman has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Associated Banc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rafferty Asset Mngmt holds 0.48% or 479,711 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research stated it has 0.25% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Foundation Advsrs owns 30,844 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Llc owns 261,363 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. 25,055 were reported by Washington Management. Nwq Invest Limited Liability Com has 1.61 million shares. Lipe Dalton has 0.44% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 16.05M shares. Daiwa Gp, a Japan-based fund reported 201,721 shares. Motco stated it has 1,197 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council has 984,792 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio.