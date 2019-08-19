As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Nexus Investment Management Upped by $694,400 Its Holding; Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Stock Price Declined While Axa Has Increased Holding

Axa increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 105.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 82,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 161,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 78,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 3.72 million shares traded or 14.91% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 29/03/2018 – IPG SAYS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 23/03/2018 – Rogers & Cowan/FRUKT Named Heineken USA AOR For Product Placement, Entertainment PR And Integration Partnerships; 24/04/2018 – Interpublic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time; 05/03/2018 34% of Generation Z Social Media Users Have Quit Social Media Entirely; 19/03/2018 – James Ward Named President At McCann Detroit

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 388,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.19M, up from 377,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.45M shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY IN MEMO TO STAFF; 07/04/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants pot dispensary to stop using its logo; 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 14/03/2018 – Signa Sports plans stock market listing in Frankfurt; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Allowance For Loan Losses $12.4B; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 14/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN INVESTOR RENE BENKO ASKS CITI C.N AND BNP BNPP.PA TO ORGANISE SIGNA SPORTS STOCK MARKET LISTING; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northside Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 170,671 shares. 8,888 are owned by Kistler. Second Curve Cap Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 33,000 shares. Texas-based Academy Cap Management Incorporated Tx has invested 7.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 105,084 are owned by Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability. Tctc Limited Liability Company holds 19,030 shares. Wade G W invested in 10,101 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp owns 902,570 shares. Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 14,906 shares. Ci accumulated 2.33M shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Ny has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,206 shares. 256,361 were accumulated by Cibc Asset. Synovus Corp reported 139,270 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interpublic (IPG) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Interpublic Named a Top Company to Work for by LinkedIn – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Interpublic Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:IPG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Et Al holds 0.33% or 2.06 million shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 94,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 233,133 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% or 8,423 shares. 165,969 are held by Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 16,829 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company owns 323,485 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Twin Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.1% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 100,960 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 48,826 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 565,303 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 43,362 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 2.69 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 1.90M shares. Blair William And Co Il invested in 37,355 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 THOMAS DAVID M bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 8,650 shares.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 153,478 shares to 423,759 shares, valued at $46.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,916 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).