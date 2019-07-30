As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Kazazian Asset Management Boosted Stake; Franklin Resources Has Lowered Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Position by $42.08 Million

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 6,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 65,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 4.29 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – CITI TO FIND NEW GLOBAL CORPORATE BANK HEAD FOR TECH GROUP; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 858,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.12M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801.29 million, down from 16.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.72. About 564,541 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 0.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Book Value/Share $36.06 at Quarter’s End; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 4.89 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.02% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 0% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 260 shares. Prudential holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 760,341 shares. Cornerstone Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Cadence Cap Management Lc has invested 0.02% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 90,088 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The New York-based Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Moreover, Farmers And Merchants has 0% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated reported 300,496 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 67,488 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 1,295 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 8,623 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 17,512 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hartford reports 2-year $1B stock buyback, Q4 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: International Speedway Corporation Acquired By NASCAR Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Insurance Stocks to Invest In Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 1.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.13 per share. HIG’s profit will be $401.31 million for 13.00 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.14% negative EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 44,341 shares to 3.36M shares, valued at $123.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 167,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 18.89M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Daiwa Group Inc reported 201,721 shares. Montag A Associate accumulated 0.04% or 6,549 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 350,023 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 539,897 shares. Shufro Rose And Communication Ltd Liability Corporation holds 106,625 shares. Moreover, Continental Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.64% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 22,100 shares. Davis stated it has 1.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh accumulated 15,180 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 7.91M shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital Management Lp has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cypress Ltd Company (Wy) holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 45 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd stated it has 0.69% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 27,419 are held by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts unimpressed with Citi’s Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,529 shares to 33,369 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,885 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Cap Inc New.