As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Holder Greenhaven Associates Lowered Position; As Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Stock Value Rose, Warburg Pincus Lowered Stake by $184.71 Million

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38 million, down from 33.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 4.60M shares traded or 8.19% up from the average. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 6.81% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 75,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.16M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756.35M, down from 12.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 06/03/2018 – World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cybersecurity consortium; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 06/03/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit tops estimates on consumer banking strength

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343.

Analysts await Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. KOS’s profit will be $48.15 million for 11.77 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kosmos Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $823.55 million activity. On Wednesday, February 27 the insider Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold $146.48 million. BCP IV GP L.L.C. had sold 22.50M shares worth $146.48M on Wednesday, February 27.