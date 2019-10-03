As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Holder Focused Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding by $421,540; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose, Kessler Investment Group Has Raised Position

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 152440.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 190,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 190,676 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 53.62M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/04/2018 – HNA Acquired TIP in 2013 From GE Capital; 23/05/2018 – GERMAN SOLAR BATTERY MAKER SONNEN SAYS SECURES 60 MLN EUROS IN FUNDING FROM SHELL VENTURES, OTHER INVESTORS; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 2.30 BLN RUPEES FROM NTPC; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare: a) Prodigy, Model Numbers: LU7248, LU8905,; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of quick fix fade; 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Still Targets 2018 Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows $6B-$7B; 11/04/2018 – FLYNAS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CFM INTERNATIONAL FOR LEAP-1A ENGINES; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 47,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, down from 53,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $66.73. About 10.81 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY; 27/03/2018 – EXPECTING TRADE SKIRMISHES, NOT TRADE WAR: CITI’S BUITER; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Consultants, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,037 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Co holds 0.02% or 24,591 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 149,093 shares. Bogle Lp De reported 0.46% stake. Westchester Inc invested in 218,648 shares. Tdam Usa holds 244,429 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd holds 16,500 shares. Brookstone Capital has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). M&T Bancshares Corporation holds 2.71M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Company, Netherlands-based fund reported 508,927 shares. Regal Invest owns 70,515 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Allen Investment Management Ltd Company has 0.25% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pension Ser holds 0.31% or 8.89M shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Group Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mathes reported 58,200 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 6,500 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE to give up majority control of Baker Hughes after share sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “InvestorPlace Roundup: Shopify Keeps Sinking, GE May Be on the Mend – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GE Puts Could Pay Off Big – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cloudera, Dollar General, GE, Lyft, Match, MongoDB, Palo Alto, Papa Johnâ€™s, Slack, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $374.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 4,471 shares to 29,830 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 28,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.43 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 634 shares. Johnson Group, Wisconsin-based fund reported 40,992 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management has 6,475 shares. Bb&T holds 31,299 shares. Toth Advisory invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Limited Partnership invested in 936,493 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Everence Capital Management invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Johnson Counsel reported 14,104 shares. Hennessy Advsr accumulated 30,000 shares. 122,526 were reported by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc. Schroder Invest Management Grp reported 1.53 million shares stake. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 8,641 shares. Dnb Asset As invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Pennsylvania-based Mount Lucas Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.64% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 9,608 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Expect Sideways Trading in Bank of America Stock to Continue – Investorplace.com” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HSBC – Why I’m Still A Buyer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.