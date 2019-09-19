As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Holder Capwealth Advisors Trimmed by $1.93 Million Its Stake; Gruss & Co Upped Its Position in At&T (T) by $2.31 Million

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 186.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 107,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 17.36M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 15/03/2018 – TIME WARNER/AT&T DOJ TRIAL IS SAID TO BE DELAYED 2 DAYS: RTRS; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 27,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 303,531 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.26 million, down from 331,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.11. About 6.29 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Book Value $71.67/Share; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Gender Pay Gap Wider Than Some Rivals; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 05/04/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank appoints Thomas Steffen as senior private banker; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source Bank reported 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 60,546 are owned by Hm Payson Company. Kings Point Mgmt invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Kiltearn Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 7.23% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Price T Rowe Md holds 18.64M shares. Foster Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,996 shares. Voloridge Limited Liability accumulated 0.12% or 61,543 shares. Moreover, Commerce Bank & Trust has 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 124,599 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Co holds 9,044 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co holds 0.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 683,945 shares. Hap Trading Lc reported 241,707 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Com reported 44,100 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,455 shares. Blue Fincl Inc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 13,334 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 0.9% or 5.74M shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intelsat target boosted on C-band order – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.85 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $699.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,136 shares to 55,272 shares, valued at $20.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Non Cum (FNMAH).