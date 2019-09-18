As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding; As Mosaic Co. (MOS) Stock Declined, Shapiro Capital Management Raised Stake by $2.81 Billion

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 40,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 79,373 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 119,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $70.19. About 7.66M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 01/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S KALVARIA SAYS THERE’S MORE POTENTIAL FOR CASH SALES; 05/04/2018 – CITI STRATEGISTS ALSO DOWNGRADE CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN EQUITIES TO “NEUTRAL”, SAYING EARNINGS MOMENTUM AND VALUATIONS LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE IN THE UK; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 23/03/2018 – Citi Wins Top Honours in Global Custodian Awards; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 25/05/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi May Inflation Expectations (Table); 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 112,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.61B, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 4.12M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $473,466 activity. $49,902 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T. Shares for $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. Freeland Clint had bought 4,250 shares worth $100,300. $249,692 worth of stock was bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 918,643 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 6.29 million shares. Tci Wealth Inc owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 220 shares. New Jersey-based Fincl Architects has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 34,125 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 637,303 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Lc accumulated 158,008 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 174,474 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.17% or 13,944 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,254 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc accumulated 89,337 shares. United Kingdom-based Sarasin And Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.23% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa stated it has 31,122 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 13,400 shares to 116,996 shares, valued at $18.19 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 67,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 864,951 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.86 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

