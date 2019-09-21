As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Focused Wealth Management Lowered Stake by $421,540; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position as Stock Declined

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 47,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, down from 53,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01M shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – UK short-run inflation expectations rise for first time since Oct – Citi/YouGov; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 212,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.47M, down from 223,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22M shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Learnbonds.com published: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intelsat target boosted on C-band order – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.45 billion for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $374.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 10,915 shares to 11,108 shares, valued at $578,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC) by 8,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Btr Mngmt Inc accumulated 64,897 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 119,329 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clal Insurance Hldg has invested 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 7,708 are owned by North Star Investment Mngmt. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Northern Trust owns 31.08 million shares. One Capital Mngmt Lc owns 42,205 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 278,007 shares. Linscomb Williams invested in 54,844 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com Il holds 0.04% or 4,880 shares. Guild Mngmt owns 31,780 shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Bb&T has invested 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 11,200 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,700 shares, and has risen its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).