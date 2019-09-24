As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Covington Capital Management Has Lowered by $316,680 Its Stake; Round Table Services Raised Stake in New Mtn Fin (NMFC) as Market Valuation Declined

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 96,669 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 4,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 109,839 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69M, down from 114,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.39. About 5.02M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces Redemption of Series E Preferred Stk; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Loans $673B, Up 7%; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 44,550 shares to 92,980 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.64 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct invested in 2.74% or 42,824 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Inc Llc stated it has 3,003 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 107,692 shares. Virginia-based Toth Advisory has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 34,165 were reported by Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 4.40 million shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 11,900 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Sequoia Fincl Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Charles Schwab Inv owns 11.31M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 18.64M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 357 are owned by Howe Rusling. Trust Of Oklahoma accumulated 36,176 shares or 0% of the stock. Umb Bancshares N A Mo holds 38,332 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mgmt Lp reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52 million and $324.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 14,425 shares to 104,648 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,620 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).