As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Brave Warrior Advisors Has Lifted Position by $13.98 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Coe Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $875,457

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 225,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.15 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12 million shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 21/03/2018 – Citi Raises Base Rate; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options on table to find his replacement; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN $60 BLN OF CAPITAL, REGULATORS PERMITTING; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 139.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 13,522 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19 million shares traded or 22.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 240 shares to 1,609 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 21,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,310 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

