As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, United Asset Strategies Has Increased Its Holding; Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose While Bronson Point Management Has Cut Its Position

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $29.59 lastly. It is down 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – BOFA GAP WIDENS TO 57.9% FOR BONUSES; 21/03/2018 – OilPrice.com: BofA In On $6 Billion Financing Deal for Petrobras Subsidiary Bid; 16/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – U.S. senators push banks for information on Russian ‘oligarchs’; 10/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH FX STRATEGIST KAMAL SHARMA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 28/03/2018 – MANNAI PICKS BOFA, NOMURA, STANCHART FOR PERPETUAL $ BOND

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 10,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 91,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, up from 81,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 5.42 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Catherine Mann on Her New Role at Citigroup (Video); 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ERG SECONDARY ABO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER UNICREDIT S.P.A, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE MORGAN STANLEY, CITI, UNICREDIT CIB; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Learnbonds.com which released: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vishay Intertechnology FRED Pt® Ultrafast Rectifiers in MicroSMP Package Increase Power Density, Improve Efficiency – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $435.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 16,570 shares to 17,703 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 31,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,720 shares, and cut its stake in First Long Is Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Llc Oh invested in 6,251 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Com owns 8.33M shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability holds 0.83% or 41,609 shares in its portfolio. 9,772 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com. Telemus Limited Liability Co owns 12,653 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt owns 804,302 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 52,550 shares. Michigan-based Ally Fincl has invested 0.69% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 3.96M are held by Bessemer Grp. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP holds 73,494 shares. Kiltearn Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested 7.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd invested in 32,709 shares. Carlson Cap Lp invested in 101,516 shares. Investec Asset North America accumulated 402,944 shares. Tci Wealth Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Undervalued Bank of America Stock Needs to Catch a Break – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rising Yields Are Helping Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $120.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 60,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 121,069 were accumulated by Greenleaf. 16,351 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt. White Pine Cap Llc has 50,155 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Kempner Cap reported 4.89% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cumberland Prtnrs Limited reported 492,351 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 278.81M shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. 65,956 were reported by Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 0.25% or 112,133 shares. Ally has 0.82% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Markston Lc reported 2.77% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Country Trust Bancorporation holds 328 shares. Moreover, Ckw Financial Grp Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). City stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Riggs Asset Managment owns 316,432 shares for 5.13% of their portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp Ny has invested 2.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).