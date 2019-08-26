As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Tradition Capital Management Has Raised by $1.55 Million Its Position; Serengeti Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $10.64 Million

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 81.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 1.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 3.50 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 25.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 24,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 124,746 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, up from 99,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 7.12M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup earnings: $1.68 per share vs. $1.61 expected; 14/05/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Inc.’s (C) CEO Michael Corbat on Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 20/03/2018 – CITI: KUSHNER COS. LOAN HAD PRELIM. APPROVAL AT TIME OF MEETING; 26/04/2018 – British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 16/04/2018 – Citi raises oil price forecast due to concern about possible loss of Iran, Venezuela supply; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 123,571 are owned by Gradient Limited Liability. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 3.05M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings owns 9.91 million shares. Sageworth Co holds 1,827 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar owns 10,609 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Stifel owns 451,587 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Argi Services Ltd Co stated it has 4,022 shares. Moreover, Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co has 1.47M shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 266,285 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 170,671 shares. 25 were accumulated by Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company. Ckw Financial Gp has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 172 were reported by Lifeplan Fincl Gp Inc. 535,776 were accumulated by Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,600 shares to 19,307 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,264 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc Ads (NYSE:DEO).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Caesars Entertainment Buyout Doesn’t Make Any Sense – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley eyes potential Caesars scenarios – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) on Behalf of Caesars Shareholders and Encourages Caesars Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.