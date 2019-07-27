As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Increased by $9.30 Million Its Holding; Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Stock Price Rose While Eminence Capital LP Has Boosted Holding by $7.25 Million

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 266,992 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61M, up from 116,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: FROTH IN OIL PRICE WILL COME OFF; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $9.8 BLN INCREASED 6%; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY “PROMOTES THE ADOPTION OF CURRENT BEST PRACTICES REGARDING THE SALE OF FIREARMS”; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8; 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 02/05/2018 – Citigroup Seizes Top Muni Underwriting Slot During Busy April

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 603,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 16.01M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.27M, up from 15.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 2.95 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has declined 5.42% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49M and $299.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Fin has 172 shares. Girard Partners Limited has 3,703 shares. Rmb Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 39,186 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,680 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 9,494 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. Nomura has invested 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Private Wealth Advsrs holds 13,215 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Hodges Cap reported 17,661 shares. Swift Run Cap accumulated 57,220 shares. Parametric Assocs Llc accumulated 8.15 million shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,696 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc reported 3,164 shares stake. Court Place Ltd Liability Company reported 4,062 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 1,252 were reported by Advsrs Ltd Llc. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

