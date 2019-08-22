As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Tctc Holdings Has Raised Position by $347,510; Apple (AAPL) Holder Raymond James Trust Cut Its Stake by $2.65 Million as Valuation Rose

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 14,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 189,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.95 million, down from 203,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $213.7. About 4.51M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 16/03/2018 – Apple schedules product launch in Chicago for March 27; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 5,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 19,030 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 13,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 1.27M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Follow Citigroup’s Analyst Conference Call in Real Time: TOPLive; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors owns 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,145 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,714 shares. 6,889 are owned by S R Schill & Assocs. Congress Asset Management Commerce Ma owns 1.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 559,376 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt holds 29,356 shares. L & S Advsr Inc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 78,914 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd holds 1.68% or 959,892 shares in its portfolio. 4,182 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability Company. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.35% or 21,539 shares. Cincinnati Insur stated it has 154,000 shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 0.14% or 172,200 shares in its portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Management owns 1,900 shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 530,927 shares or 3.27% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 3.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Acg Wealth accumulated 126,993 shares.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 301 shares to 825 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 27,300 shares to 12.54 million shares, valued at $617.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 6,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,121 shares, and cut its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salzhauer Michael holds 14,743 shares. Family Mngmt owns 50,249 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 74,412 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has 1,770 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Skba Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 248,400 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Investec Asset Ltd reported 2.27% stake. Foster And Motley reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has 25.34 million shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. First holds 0.02% or 3,393 shares. Murphy Mngmt invested in 35,084 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp has invested 0.46% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Natl Registered Inv Advisor reported 14,610 shares. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware has 13,979 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Markel accumulated 13,570 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

