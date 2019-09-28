As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Swift Run Capital Management Has Upped Position; Highland Capital Management LP Raised Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Holding by $3.45 Million

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 101,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 401,380 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92M, up from 299,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 307,748 shares traded. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duff Phelps Mgmt holds 0.02% or 25,431 shares in its portfolio. Avenir holds 1.98% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 271,464 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Phocas Corporation accumulated 6,517 shares or 0% of the stock. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn has 882 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.86% stake. Jabodon Pt Com accumulated 40,701 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 6,475 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Condor holds 32,939 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2.04M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 461,525 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors reported 95,666 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 1.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 554,563 shares. Harvey Cap reported 3.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.59M shares.