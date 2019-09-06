As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Cut by $736,920 Its Stake; Decatur Capital Management Lowered Position in Apple (AAPL) by $2.49 Million as Stock Rose

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 13,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 172,847 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.83M, down from 186,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 23.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for its iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 10,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 19,621 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 30,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 14.50M shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Politics: Exclusive: Kushner’s New Jersey Trump Tower got a $200 million loan from Citigroup

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 7,742 shares to 42,294 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp accumulated 41,782 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 201,721 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc owns 9,345 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 2.44M shares or 10.63% of the stock. Moreover, Montag A And Assoc has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,549 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 150 shares. Pinnacle Financial stated it has 67,573 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Lc reported 86,880 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eulav Asset Management owns 57,000 shares. Logan Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,255 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii has 18,981 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 25,443 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv accumulated 1,770 shares. Martin & Inc Tn holds 0.58% or 31,100 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.38 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Com holds 604,986 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Monetary Management Gp owns 3.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,521 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,916 shares. Advsr stated it has 5.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 206,554 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 3.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa owns 104,321 shares. New York-based Epoch Invest Ptnrs has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability reported 202,932 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability reported 3,000 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Muhlenkamp And reported 63,143 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co has invested 1.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1.84M shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com holds 73,208 shares.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,183 shares to 90,039 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).