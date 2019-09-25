As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Millennium Management Lifted Stake; Wills Financial Group Has Raised Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $1.20 Million as Shares Declined

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 38.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 3.88 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $271.69M, up from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 16.83 million shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 06/04/2018 – INDITEX ITX.MC : CITIGROUP REMOVES FROM CITI FOCUS LIST EUROPE; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BIRD SAYS WILL AVOID OFFERING HIGH RATES ON DEPOSITS TO MARKET NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays hires Citigroup’s Clements, beefs up US CLO platform; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital, Tier 1 Cap Ratio Substantially Unaffected by Redemption

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 131.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 22,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,031 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 16,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 21.60 million shares traded or 5.42% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analytics Platform Koyfin Raises $3 Million; CEO Says ‘We Want To Have Coverage Of All Global Equities’ – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (Put) (NYSE:ABT) by 177,800 shares to 138,800 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 69,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,293 shares, and cut its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings.