As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Glacier Peak Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding; Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raised Its Position by $15.48 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 418,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.29 million, up from 585,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 2.12 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY)

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.76. About 8.35 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 06/03/2018 – CITI FICC, EQUITIES REVENUE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN 1Q; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Stops the Gains in SHOP Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Consider – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Downgrades eBay, Citing Full Valuation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership De reported 15,700 shares. Ashfield Capital reported 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Putnam Investments Lc stated it has 165,520 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.11% or 541,826 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank holds 0.07% or 28,716 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 109,795 shares or 0% of the stock. Starboard Value Limited Partnership invested in 6.29M shares. Insight 2811 holds 0.57% or 19,900 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments owns 950 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research accumulated 358,162 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 35,654 shares. Calamos Limited Co holds 0.04% or 173,293 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 15.08M shares. Parnassus Invs Ca stated it has 1.82M shares. Loomis Sayles And Co Ltd Partnership holds 484 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 25,177 shares to 773,906 shares, valued at $38.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,113 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Lp has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pl Capital Advisors Ltd Liability holds 3.07% or 170,068 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.66% or 1.21 million shares. Guild Investment has 32,620 shares. Philadelphia stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Proffitt & Goodson has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 52 shares. Personal Cap invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability accumulated 7,610 shares. The New York-based Cobblestone Advisors Llc New York has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Qv Invsts Incorporated holds 620,417 shares or 5.5% of its portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation holds 19,629 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Deprince Race And Zollo has 350,023 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,985 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 942 shares.