As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Increased Position; Wynnefield Capital Has Increased Landec (LNDC) Holding by $634,800 as Share Price Rose

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 12,300 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 53,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.57M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 3.65 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 2% VS 2.3%; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – C: Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 14/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN INVESTOR RENE BENKO ASKS CITI C.N AND BNP BNPP.PA TO ORGANISE SIGNA SPORTS STOCK MARKET LISTING

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 36,848 shares to 96,958 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,114 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt has invested 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 2.14M shares. Rmb Cap Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 39,186 shares. First National owns 3,393 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 7,566 shares. Chesley Taft Llc accumulated 121,673 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,800 shares. The North Carolina-based Atria Invests Lc has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 7,600 were accumulated by Cap Planning Ltd Liability. Proffitt & Goodson Inc has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com holds 0.26% or 126,471 shares. 31,096 were accumulated by E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership. 1.45 million were accumulated by Raymond James Assoc. 1,989 are owned by Shine Invest Advisory Service Incorporated. Lipe Dalton accumulated 0.44% or 9,605 shares.

