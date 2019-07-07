As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Salzhauer Michael Trimmed Its Position; Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Shareholder Md Sass Investors Services Lowered Its Stake by $2.65 Million

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 66,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,555 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 171,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 697,767 shares traded or 9.83% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has declined 3.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 16/03/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS – COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO USE PHILIPS BRAND UNDER EXISTING LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH ROYAL PHILIPS; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – FY EBITDA UP FROM € 254 MILLION TO € 265 MILLION* (+4.3%); 09/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize extends contested takeover defence; 09/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize reports another strong quarter with operating income up 10.5% at constant exchange rates; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – NET DEBT POSITION INCREASED IN THE FIRST QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – BASED ON CURRENT PLANS CONTRACT IS VALUED AT AROUND EUR 85 MLN; 27/04/2018 – TT INTERNATIONAL CUTS SHORT PHILIPS LIGHTING TO 0.25 FROM 0.50; 15/03/2018 – PHILIPS: FDA OKS 2-IN-1 DIGITAL RADIOGRAPHY-FLUOROSCOPY SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Food Lion to Expand Its Store Network in the Greater Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Columbia, S.C., Areas; 17/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – REVENUE € 1.23 BILLION (€ 1.20 BILLION YR AGO)

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 56,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,743 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 8.77 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: CORPORATE ACTIVITY WAS ROBUST AROUND THE WORLD; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 25/04/2018 – South African watchdog says forex-rigging trial likely to begin in 2019; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $9.8 BLN INCREASED 6%; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Philips issues inaugural Green Innovation Bond – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: The Big Tech Crackdown – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Royal Philips Named Top Place to Work on Forbesâ€™ â€œAmericaâ€™s Best Employers of 2019â€ List for 5th Year – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Philips (PHG) Reports Acquisition of Healthcare IT Business from Carestream Health – StreetInsider.com” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Philips ships two-millionth AED, helping to save lives across the globe – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 48,000 shares to 63,000 shares, valued at $17.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 106,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt holds 372,081 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Independent Invsts accumulated 14,275 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 70,817 shares. Pl Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 170,068 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corporation has 10,932 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Company has 2.04 million shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 493,262 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 20,961 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc invested in 0.31% or 435,456 shares. Boston Partners invested in 1.57% or 19.05M shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Company holds 8.15M shares. Pennsylvania-based Quaker Cap Invs Limited Liability Com has invested 6.62% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Intrust Fincl Bank Na stated it has 31,819 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lipe & Dalton owns 9,605 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 69,415 shares to 73,915 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 20,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.70 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Citigroup’s $21.5-Billion Capital Return Plan For 2019 Is Slightly Lower Than Its 2018 Plan – Forbes” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “With Jobs Report Ahead, Focus Turns To Economic Data, Auto Sales, Tesla Output – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Charter, cable groups propose alternative C-band plan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Camber Energy Provides Final Agreements Related to its Preferred C Shareholder to the NYSE American in Connection with its Planned Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.