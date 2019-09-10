As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Qv Investors Boosted Holding; New Media Invt Group (NEWM) Market Valuation Rose While Franklin Resources Cut Its Holding by $4.35 Million

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 435,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10 million, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 38,898 shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Digital Rev $38.6M; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS, PLUS SEVERAL NICHE PUBLICATIONS AND COMPANION WEBSITES, FROM COX MEDIA; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From A8 New Media Group Ltd; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close Early in 2Q; 22/03/2018 – New Media Investment Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 05/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Transaction Will Be Funded With Cash on the Balance Sheet; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Prices Public Offering of 6M Shrs of Its Common Stk for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $99M; 11/04/2018 – New Media to Sell Substantially All of Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 13,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 620,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60 million, up from 607,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.14. About 3.13M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 15% to A$11/Share by Citi; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 20/03/2018 – Citigroup Shifts to Wealth Management in Hyper-Digital S. Korea; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer

