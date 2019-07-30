As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Nli International Upped Stake by $331,080; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, Greenwood Gearhart Lowered Position

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $131.49. About 680,854 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 5,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,430 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86M, up from 137,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.14. About 1.12M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Citigroup Subsidiary CGMD Prelim ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.53% or 6.65 million shares in its portfolio. Summit Wealth invested in 0.08% or 2,092 shares. Rothschild Capital Ltd Llc owns 2,156 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt has invested 1.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1,835 are held by Shine Investment Advisory Ser. Cabot accumulated 3,450 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 8,980 shares. 98,854 were accumulated by Cheviot Value Management Lc. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fort Point Capital Ltd stated it has 3,790 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0.81% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13.57M shares. Rdl Finance holds 2.11% or 21,975 shares in its portfolio. Wills Gp Incorporated Inc reported 52,264 shares. Barry Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 91,377 are owned by Cypress Capital.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,510 shares to 22,870 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,889 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Invest Incorporated owns 6,851 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 102,810 are owned by Kentucky Retirement System. Grp Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Horan Cap Mngmt holds 2.83% or 246,074 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Limited accumulated 10,079 shares. Altfest L J And Company Inc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 5,287 shares. 70,817 are owned by Gam Ag. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Skba Cap Ltd Company accumulated 2.48% or 248,400 shares. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.03% or 42,165 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.37M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Masters Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 200,000 shares. Palouse reported 1.41% stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708.