As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Finemark National Bank & Trust Upped Holding by $785,190; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Increased Its Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holding by $338,394

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 11,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 153,548 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75 million, up from 142,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 10.91 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP UK GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 67% FOR BONUSES ON AVG; 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 26/04/2018 – British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general; 02/05/2018 – Citi’s Schulz agrees but highlights China as a possible longer-term headwind; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (CMCSA) by 38.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 8,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 29,071 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 21,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 12.34M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Management Group, Inc. gives back on Comcast Cares Day; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 25/04/2018 – Sky pulls support for Murdoch bid as Comcast confirms offer; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stifel has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 398,529 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 2.93 million shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Davidson Inv Advisors reported 122,037 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Retail Bank Trust invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Yhb Inv Advisors Inc holds 0.72% or 64,394 shares in its portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 4,000 shares. Tegean Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 100,000 shares. Payden & Rygel owns 254,900 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 16.58M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Snow Capital Management LP has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pinnacle Holdings Lc reported 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mcrae Capital invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,181 shares to 29,168 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taq Llc by 54 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

