As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Raised by $397,792 Its Holding; Digimarc (DMRC) Holder Hood River Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 6,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.15 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 02/04/2018 – Financial Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digimarc Corp (DMRC) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 51,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 156.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 573,541 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 625,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digimarc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $605.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 184,301 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 106.00% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan; 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair; 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.77M shares. Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 170,311 shares. Horseman Limited holds 20,000 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Aspen Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 6,851 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management reported 7,983 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Elkhorn LP has 0.52% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sanders Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10.10M shares or 3.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shikiar Asset Mngmt has 2.95% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Florida-based Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 457,473 shares. Cornerstone Inv Partners Ltd invested in 3.7% or 1.34 million shares. Stillwater Cap Advisors Ltd Liability has 14,407 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Phocas Fin has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,497 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 10.28 million shares.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 11,841 shares to 626,946 shares, valued at $87.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.21 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,208 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.76 EPS, down 7.04% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Digimarc Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% negative EPS growth.

