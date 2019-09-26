As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Beach Investment Counsel Has Raised by $3.87 Million Its Holding; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Increased Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $610,299

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 3,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 25,809 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.43 million, up from 22,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $163.83. About 2.65M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 46.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 55,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 175,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27 million, up from 119,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 8.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/04/2018 – Citi Foundation and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to Increase Youth Employment Opportunities through Summer Jobs; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup Promotes Consumer Bank Head Angel Ng as Hong Kong CEO; 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.53 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF AENA AENA.MC AT TOTAL OF 696.5 MLN EUROS

