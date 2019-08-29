As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Affinity Investment Advisors Has Decreased by $4.80 Million Its Holding; As Franklin Res (BEN) Valuation Declined, Carroll Financial Associates Has Decreased Its Position by $346,368

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 77,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 170,311 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 247,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 3.27M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 22/03/2018 – CURRENT ZINC PRICES PRESENT HEDGING OPPORTUNITY: CITI’S LAYTON; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH ENDS COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 16/04/2018 – Emirates NBD expands its bank in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP TO ISSUE PRIVATE LABEL CARD FOR LL BEAN THIS YEAR

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 8,304 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 666,157 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 16/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON SOLD ABOUT 1.2 TRLN WON OF KTBS ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY COMBINED; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.98 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Investment Group reported 70,975 shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.25% or 56,133 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Communications holds 0.05% or 34,322 shares. Swift Run Cap Management Llc has invested 3.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 823,812 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 67,816 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested in 12,824 shares or 0.7% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.34% or 677,656 shares. First Dallas holds 0.42% or 9,345 shares. Enterprise Finance Corp holds 0.02% or 1,550 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc holds 8,394 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 154,183 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp owns 950 shares. White Elm Capital Ltd Company owns 255,130 shares. Moreover, Annex Advisory Svcs Llc has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 27,796 shares.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 11,908 shares to 12,308 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend (DON) by 20,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 440,445 were reported by Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 91,509 shares stake. Bluecrest Ltd holds 0.05% or 34,598 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 300 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management Incorporated stated it has 53,970 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company reported 5,384 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks accumulated 8,423 shares. Pggm invested in 0.08% or 464,800 shares. Foundation Res Management owns 490,354 shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. The New York-based Bancshares Of Mellon has invested 0.05% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Bragg Fincl reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 187,348 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Llc accumulated 2.40 million shares. S&Co Inc holds 0.35% or 94,032 shares.