As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Zeke Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding; Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Pfizer Com Us$0.05 (PFE) by $826,476 as Market Valuation Declined

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 88,917 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 77,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $62.1. About 1.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ERG SECONDARY ABO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER UNICREDIT S.P.A, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE MORGAN STANLEY, CITI, UNICREDIT CIB; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi Survey; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP COMMODITY HEAD ED MORSE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com Us$0.05 (PFE) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 19,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 126,556 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 146,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com Us$0.05 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 3.86 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 8,540 shares to 39,450 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 48,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 788,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Cap Inc accumulated 31,081 shares. Hartford Mgmt Co has invested 0.93% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Pure has 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 29,642 shares. Pictet National Bank And Trust Ltd has invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Karpus Management holds 0.01% or 6,509 shares in its portfolio. 46,900 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management. Stephens Ar accumulated 415,534 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Moreover, Caprock Gp Incorporated Inc has 0.57% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 68,703 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability holds 618,325 shares. Bollard Grp Lc reported 0.13% stake. State Street accumulated 297.47 million shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 396,090 shares. Sit Associates Incorporated accumulated 524,805 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt reported 0.08% stake. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs invested in 0.61% or 179,117 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment Management Comm invested 0.59% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mondrian Investment Prns Ltd owns 144,113 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Sonata Cap Grp stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Confluence Wealth Management Ltd invested in 3,354 shares or 0.1% of the stock. L & S Advsrs Incorporated holds 4,721 shares. One Cap Management reported 41,616 shares stake. Prio Wealth Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,765 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.5% or 159,251 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & has invested 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 370,290 shares. 173,518 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Com. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.87% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cornerstone Invest Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 3.7% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). M&R Mgmt accumulated 47,235 shares or 0.75% of the stock.