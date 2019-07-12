As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Utah Retirement Systems Has Trimmed Stake; Fpr Partners Stake in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Lowered by $405.96 Million as Share Value Rose

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 18,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86M, down from 466,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $71.78. About 11.25M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – Citigroup Shifts to Wealth Management in Hyper-Digital S. Korea; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 2% VS 2.3%; 08/03/2018 – MOVES- Neon, Citi Private; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Plans to Sell $1B of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2024 and $350M of 4.45% Subordinated Notes Due 2027; 22/03/2018 – MERLON IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP FOR SALE OF EL FAYUM STAKE

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 77.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 3.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 884,828 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.65 million, down from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132.55. About 340,349 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,126 shares to 781,685 shares, valued at $46.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 3,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,404 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.28B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga" on July 11, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: "Citigroup's $21.5-Billion Capital Return Plan For 2019 Is Slightly Lower Than Its 2018 Plan – Forbes" published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – Yahoo Finance" on July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 1.71 million shares to 13.69M shares, valued at $218.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 33,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.