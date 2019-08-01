As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Staley Capital Advisers Has Raised Stake by $367,970; Verity & Verity Raised Amgen (AMGN) Position by $500,472

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 2,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 23,854 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, up from 21,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $188.7. About 1.48 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 5,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 76,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 70,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.74. About 7.46M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 27/03/2018 – EXPECTING TRADE SKIRMISHES, NOT TRADE WAR: CITI’S BUITER

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,300 were accumulated by Acg Wealth. Korea has 1.97M shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh reported 0.97% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Avenir reported 1.01% stake. Jane Street Limited Liability Co holds 823,812 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 570 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability Company accumulated 25,694 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 41.12 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Arga Invest Limited Partnership has 0.64% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ferguson Wellman Capital invested in 0.71% or 337,034 shares. Fdx Advsr owns 18,326 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 19,629 shares. 170,976 were reported by Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 14,969 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $44.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 7,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 658,381 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Service Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability has 1.03% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.11% or 2,926 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.12% or 1,334 shares. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability has 4,587 shares. Brookmont Cap Mgmt holds 17,375 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 8,843 shares. New York-based Paradigm Asset Ltd Co has invested 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Orbimed Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.12% or 36,380 shares. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Advsrs has invested 0.2% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation reported 34,116 shares. Auxier Asset holds 0.24% or 6,108 shares. Moreover, Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Corporation Nj has 2.69% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tortoise Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 200 shares. Lau Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,259 shares.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 123,398 shares to 131,762 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 11,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,528 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.