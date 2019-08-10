As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Washington Capital Management Cut Its Holding; Teleflex (TFX) Holding Held by Gateway Investment Advisers Llc

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 1,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 27,531 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 25,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $371.65. About 175,123 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 8,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 25,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 33,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s Ready to Impose Iran Sanctions, Says Citigroup’s Morse (Video); 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 27/03/2018 – GLOBAL GROWTH PRETTY ROBUST: CITI’S BUITER

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,603 shares to 60,647 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,228 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial reported 78 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 216 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0.04% or 1,213 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd reported 6,565 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Lc has 1.6% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 17,924 shares. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 16,505 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability owns 95,742 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.71% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Moreover, Waddell & Reed Financial has 0% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 730 shares. 88,950 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 110,497 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 400 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 33,159 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 6.03M shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

